A woman was forced to call the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) after being locked out of her own home when her husband and children fell into a deep sleep and failed to respond to her knocking.

Amira Roseli, an accountant, had just returned home from work only to find herself stranded outside for nearly an hour, repeatedly calling out but getting no response.

ALSO READ: Handsome but messy: Malaysian wife complains of husband’s messiness and snoring

Fearing for her family’s safety, she decided to seek assistance from authorities.

A video shared on her TikTok account showed a fire truck arriving at her house to help unlock the security gate.

Although she had a spare key, it was inside the car her husband had taken, leaving her no way to get in. Worried about her baby, who was asleep upstairs, Amira contacted the fire department for help.

“Stayed up from morning till evening, then in the afternoon, the father and all three ‘heroes’ fell asleep together. Tried everything to wake them up, but neither the father nor any of the kids woke up. Had no choice but to call the fire department to cut the lock,” she wrote in the caption.

Firefighters arrived and successfully unlocked the door, only to find her husband and children still fast asleep in the bedroom.

When her husband woke up, his only response was, “Why are the firefighters here?” before dozing off again, too exhausted to process the situation.

Amira later explained that he had been awake since sahur and had not rested the entire day, eventually falling into a deep sleep after putting their baby to bed.

Some netizens found the situation amusing, while others criticised her for disturbing the fire department and not keeping a spare key.

One user called AmmaraNR commented: “As the president of the worldwide husbands’ association, I feel extremely embarrassed by this news.”

“So here, I can emphasise just how exhausting it is for a mother to take care of the kids at home. Sometimes, husbands casually say, ‘Oh, it’s just taking care of the kids.’ Well, here’s proof—he didn’t even wake up when the fire department arrived!” EkinKM wrote.

“What kind of sleep is that, causing trouble for the fire department?” janggusmerah asked, to which the original poster replied, “Do you know how exhausting it is to take care of the kids all day? It’s not about troubling the fire department but needing their help. Would you rather I call you instead?”

“Many were bitter about why I called the fire department. But it was the right thing to do because they wouldn’t wake up no matter what. We didn’t know if they were just sleeping or unconscious. What if they had inhaled gas and passed out? But thankfully, everyone was safe,” my name mira commented.