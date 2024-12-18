MARRIAGE isn’t easy, ask any married couple and they would tell you so.

Perhaps when you first met your spouse, he or she is perfect on paper: good looking, you share the same interests.

Post marriage, you find yourself positively clueless on how to deal with your spouse’s behaviour.

Just like this Malaysian woman who found herself at wits end due to ‘lazy” husband’s behaviour.

This anonymous woman took to @meinmokhtar to rant on how her husband’s room would always be cluttered with unfolded clothes and he would have a habit of leaving things in a mess until she would make the effort to clean the room up.

“He’s also the type who doesn’t change his clothes once he returns home from work. He would lie on his messy bed in the same work clothes.”

She shared that the couple also sleep in separate bedrooms as she unable to stand his snoring and the smell of the stale saliva on his pillow.

To make matters worse, she lamented her husband shared that he will not change his bed sheets or towel as long as he felt that they were clean.

He would only make the effort to change the sheets, wash the plates and clean the bathroom under her orders.

“He only does so when I ask him to do it. I too am tired to do everything.”

However she then went on to admit that her husband is a really good man who’s handsome, fair, tall, does not cheat and keeps absolutely no secrets from her.

“It’s just I can’t adapt to his messiness.

“I always remind him to be a neat, clean person. I am a neat person but not up to the level of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). I just feel that my level of tidiness and cleanliness is at a standard that befits a sane human being,” she confessed.

She later on shared that she was the first to approach her husband as she found him very attractive but had absolutely no clue about his messy behaviour.

