Woman claims MPKj officer issued summons while she was still in car

A local woman recently took to social media to share her frustration after being issued a parking summons by a Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) officer — despite still being inside her vehicle.

The woman, identified as Azrieda, said she had just parked, turned off the engine, and was sending a voice note in her car when an MPKj officer approached and issued a summons on the spot.

Confused by the offence, Azrieda said she immediately confronted the officer.

“I told him, ‘Hello sir, I was still in the car, I just parked, please don’t issue a summons.’”

She claimed the officer then took the summons slip back and replied curtly, “Okay, I’ll cancel it later,” in what she described as an “angry” tone.

Following her post, many netizens urged her to double-check the summons status either online or by calling the MPKj hotline — warning that if it was not officially cancelled, she could end up paying a fine for no valid reason.

Others recommended that if she had a dashcam recording, it would be valuable evidence to present to the authorities to support her case.