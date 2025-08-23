Woman criticises expats praising Malaysia’s affordability, highlighting rising cost of living for locals

THE issue surrounding expatriates and the rising cost of living in Malaysia has been a hot topic of discussion in recent years, as locals observe that their presence often results in increased costs in certain areas, making it difficult to survive on current wages.

As the gap widens between expats with stronger foreign currencies and Malaysians earning local wages, many are raising concerns about long-term affordability and the impact on daily life.

A Malaysian woman recently voiced her frustration over foreigners from countries with stronger currencies being amazed at how cheap it is to live in Malaysia.

“I don’t want Kuala Lumpur to turn into the next Bali or Bangkok, where locals scramble to find decent jobs just to make ends meet,” she shared on Threads.

She cited an example in which an expat praised Malaysia’s affordable e-hailing services by comparing them to prices in their home country — a comparison she said made her “cringe”.

Among her main points was the wage disparity between locals and expats, with Malaysians often underpaid in comparison.

She also questioned how expats could promote Kuala Lumpur as a cheap place to live to global audiences, while many locals cannot even afford to buy their own property.

The conversation around wage inequality and the rising cost of living in Malaysia continues to gain traction, especially as more foreigners settle in the country and showcase their seemingly luxurious lifestyles online.

One user pointed out that there could be an “influx” of non-Malaysian influencers and prominent online personalities flaunting their lives in Malaysia.

“They’re so privileged — I sometimes wonder if they even realise it,” one user commented, referring to expats who claim Malaysia is highly affordable.

“It’s frustrating, but even more disappointing that Malaysian employers have decided locals should be given lower pay,” another added.

While expats’ experiences may reflect the benefits of a favourable exchange rate, for many Malaysians, these same conditions highlight a deepening economic divide.

As more locals speak out, it is hoped that these concerns will prompt policymakers and employers to re-evaluate wage structures and improve cost-of-living support for Malaysians.