Woman falls into sewage drain hole near Kedah stadium

A woman faced a terrifying moment when she fell into a sewage drain hole at a location near Stadium Darul Aman at Alor Setar, Kedah.

Through a 16-second video that went viral on TikTok account vinx99999 today, the woman was seen walking while carrying items before disappearing from view.

Several men who noticed the woman had fallen into the drain hole immediately ran to rescue her.

The incident is said to have occurred near a fast food restaurant close to the stadium.

The same video also showed the condition of the hole which had pipes and dark-coloured sewage water.

The hole was then seen to be temporarily covered using a chair.

Looking at the comments section, TikTok user JieAa253 acknowledged that he was the brother of the woman involved and informed that his sister suffered bruises on her body and legs, and that her head hit the pipe as a result of her fall.

“That’s my sister. The drain was only covered with cardboard, so anyone stepping on it would definitely fall through. She wasn’t looking at her phone (to be honest) but, this really shouldn’t happen. If children had fallen in, I don’t know what would have happened,“ he said.

He also said that the water levels inside the hole was quite deep.

“Based on the depth, it’s really deep. If the water was full, she would definitely have drowned, but the water level was chest-high.

“Small hole but extremely deep,“ he said, adding that he would seek further action regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, most other netizens stated that they usually avoid walking over drain covers because they fear falling through.

“That’s why when I walk anywhere, I won’t step on these drain covers, whether concrete or metal types because over time they can rot and become dangerous,“ said Siti Mariam7398.

While Abe SumBak called on the victim to initiate legal action against the authorities responsible.