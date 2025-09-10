Woman finds roaches feasting in Changi Airport’s Butterfly Garden

Singapore’s world-famous Changi Airport is renowned for its lush indoor gardens and attractions, but one visitor’s recent experience has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

TikTok user @jiahuilifestyle shared a clip after visiting the airport’s popular Butterfly Garden, only to find slices of pineapple – meant to attract butterflies – instead swarming with cockroaches.

“Singapore Changi Airport butterflies garden turning into cockroach garden,” the on-screen caption read.

The short video shows several large cockroaches feasting on the fruit, a jarring sight against the garden’s otherwise serene greenery.

The clip quickly gained traction online, sparking shock, disappointment, and plenty of jokes from netizens.

“Wow those are the fattest cockroaches I’ve ever seen!” one user commented, echoing the viral caption.

Another quipped: “The butterflies are on leave, the cockroaches are just temporary replacements, lol.”

Some questioned why the pineapple slices were left exposed, arguing it only attracted pests. Others tagged Changi Airport directly, urging them to look into the matter.

“What is going on, Changi Airport?” asked one frustrated commenter.

Another added bluntly: “Changi Airport, please don’t embarrass us.”