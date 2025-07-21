Elderly man loses RM158k to phone scam in Ipoh

IPOH: A 73-year-old man lost RM158,000 after falling victim to a phone scam involving fraudsters posing as insurance agents and police officers.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victim received a call from someone claiming to represent an insurance company, informing him of unpaid arrears.

The call was then transferred to a man posing as a police officer from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters.

“The victim was told that he was involved in a money laundering involving more than RM2 million, and an arrest warrant had been issued,“ said Abang Zainal Abidin.

Panicked by the threat of arrest, the victim was instructed to transfer money to several bank accounts to “facilitate investigations.”

He made 12 transactions totaling RM158,000 before realizing he had been scammed.

The victim lodged a police report yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Authorities urge the public to remain cautious of unsolicited calls demanding payments. - Bernama