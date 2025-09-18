Woman’s Kajang satay experience gone wrong after finding raw meat and maggot in sauce

A woman’s experience eating satay in Kajang took a sour turn after claiming being served raw meat and a sauce that had gone bad

Taking to TikTok, the woman had purchased several sticks of satay, and her video showed the sauce allegedly having maggots in it with the appearance of the satay meat seemingly uncooked.

While netizens sided with the woman, they questioned why she did not lodge a report against the eatery in regards to the alleged food safety violations.

“Actually, you are supposed to talk to the eatery’s manager. This is not fair to the premise. You were supposed to discuss and file a claim for the offence the shop committed,” a user said.

Meanwhile, other users alleged that the quality of the eatery had declined over the years, with some claiming the satay was now grilled from frozen rather than freshly prepared.