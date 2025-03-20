ANOTHER day, another lorry causing chaos on the road.

A viral dashcam video has sparked outrage after a lorry was caught driving against traffic in Bandar Mahkota Cheras.

The 1-minute video, posted on X by @Updateinfo111 on March 19, shows a lorry moving in the opposite direction on a busy road, forcing oncoming vehicles to swerve out of its way.

The caption reads, “Lorry takes a shortcut in the opposite direction. The car shouldn’t reverse and should immediately contact the police,“ calling for action.

The Toyota Camry driver, who was directly in the lorry’s path, hesitated, unsure of where to go.

The passenger, a woman, stepped out and firmly told the lorry driver there was no way forward. But the lorry driver didn’t budge.

Realising there was no winning against a larger vehicle, the Camry driver eventually reversed, ending up facing the wrong direction before making a right turn.

Meanwhile, other drivers were left stranded as the lorry obstructed both the Camry’s path and the lane ahead.

The video quickly sparked reactions online. “Straight to the police. This is too much,“ @DerexIzzat12870 commented.

Others pointed out that traffic issues in the area were already common. “Morning traffic here is always a mess. The police should monitor this area more often,“ @GagaMawie wrote.

Many called for authorities to step in. “JPJ, PDRM, please do something before someone gets hurt,“ @En_Blue_Bird pleaded. Meanwhile, @Usin_MdNxxr sarcastically remarked, “Lorry drivers think they own the road.”

