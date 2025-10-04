IF there’s one thing Malaysians can collectively agree on, it’s this: there’s never enough parking.
We’ve all experienced the frustration — circling endlessly, hoping for a free spot, only to leave disappointed.
So when a Yamaha YZF-R15 was spotted hogging a full car parking space in an area where spots were already limited, it didn’t sit well with many — and people were quick to call it out.
TikTok user @najihafauzii shared a 24-second clip of her holding a hand-written note that read: “This is a parking for cars. Not motorcycle. The cars here have not enough parking. So troublesome!”
She then walks over and boldly sticks the note right onto the R15’s windscreen, which was parked squarely in the middle of a car bay.
It wasn’t the only message either — the bike was already plastered with a few other angry notes from frustrated drivers.
In the comments, she clarified that motorcycle parking was available nearby — this rider had simply chosen to ignore it.
ALSO READ: Motorcyclist injured after crashing through JPJ roadblock
In a follow-up video, enforcement personnel from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) can be seen at the scene, issuing a summon to the bike.
The original video has since racked up over 346,000 views, sparking a wave of support — and relatable complaints — in the comments.
“Most of the R15 riders I’ve come across really behave like this. I repeat, most, not all. It’s just an entry-level sportbike,” wrote @johnnotcreator.
“Ya Allah, there’s someone just like this at my flat, also rides an R15. He parks in the paid car parking spot, okay. Does he think having a big bike gives him priority?” added @nurftinn.
“Oh please, we need more people as brave as this sis. I’m seriously stressed — in Larkin, there are so many motorbikes parking in car parking spots!” said @KingBae.