IF there’s one thing Malaysians can collectively agree on, it’s this: there’s never enough parking.

We’ve all experienced the frustration — circling endlessly, hoping for a free spot, only to leave disappointed.

So when a Yamaha YZF-R15 was spotted hogging a full car parking space in an area where spots were already limited, it didn’t sit well with many — and people were quick to call it out.

TikTok user @najihafauzii shared a 24-second clip of her holding a hand-written note that read: “This is a parking for cars. Not motorcycle. The cars here have not enough parking. So troublesome!”

She then walks over and boldly sticks the note right onto the R15’s windscreen, which was parked squarely in the middle of a car bay.

It wasn’t the only message either — the bike was already plastered with a few other angry notes from frustrated drivers.

In the comments, she clarified that motorcycle parking was available nearby — this rider had simply chosen to ignore it.

