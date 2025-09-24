“You’re lucky, unlike us” — Indonesians envy Malaysia’s new RM1.99 petrol price

INDONESIANS have expressed jealousy over Malaysia’s newly announced petrol price by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

The decision has caught the attention of people in the neighbouring country, who say they are both impressed and envious of Malaysia’s progress, The Vocket reported.

Social media comments show that many Indonesians consider Malaysians very fortunate because petrol prices are much cheaper compared to theirs.

“You Malaysians are very lucky, not like us here,” wrote one X user.

“If Malaysia can give cheap petrol to its people, why can’t Indonesia do the same?” another X user asked.

In a statement, PMX stressed that the new petrol price for Malaysians will be RM1.99.

“Starting September 30, all Malaysians will enjoy the new RON95 price at RM1.99 per litre by using their MyKad at the counter or pump, or through the petrol station app.

“This benefit will be available earlier for police and army personnel from September 27, and for STR recipients from September 28.

“Malaysia is taking a bold step to lower RON95 to RM1.99 per litre, at a time when the world is facing an uncertain global economic situation.

“This move is the highest form of appreciation to all Malaysians who continue to work hard, persevere, and share the government’s determination to boost the country’s economic growth.

“Our success today is the result of the people’s strength, who never give up,” PMX wrote.