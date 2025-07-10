Young woman allegedly slapped by older woman at Maluri MRT, claims several police reports lodged against assailant

A young woman recently alleged that she was slapped by an elderly woman at the Maluri MRT station.

“I was just walking near the bus stop when suddenly this one elderly woman came out of nowhere and slapped me so hard that my spectacle lens came off the frame.

“That’s how hard she slapped me,” the young woman claimed on Threads.

She further alleged that she had lodged a police report against the older woman, only to reach a dead end as multiple reports had reportedly been lodged against the same individual in the past.

She later updated that she had indeed filed a police report, only to discover that five reports had allegedly been made previously, claiming little to no action taken against the suspect.

In the end, the young woman opted to withdraw her police report, saying it was “no use”.

As her post gained traction online, one user claimed to have also been harassed by the same woman. The young woman further alleged that the elderly woman had nearly attacked another individual while en route to the police station.

Another user claimed to have witnessed yet another woman being slapped by the same person.

Earlier this year, another young woman was reportedly assaulted by an older woman at the Maluri MRT station. In response, Prasarana had introduced additional security measures at the station to prevent such incidents in future.