A Malaysian woman recently took to TikTok to share how she was allegedly slapped by a stranger at the Maluri MRT station.

In the two-minute video, Tiffany explained that she had parked her car at the Maluri MRT station at about 5pm on Jan 21.

As she was making her way to the station, she encountered a woman who allegedly slapped her in the left ear.

“It was so painful. I froze in my tracks for five seconds and I was like, ‘Hell, no. She didn’t just attack me in broad daylight?! With people looking in public?”

Shocked over what had happened, Tiffany clarified that she wished she had defended herself but the woman had ran off after allegedly slapping her.

All she could do was take a video of the woman who slapped her, unfortunately all she could capture was the woman’s back.

However Tiffany shared that having parked in Maluri MRT station for years, she has met “a handful of weird people” but this was the first time she was assaulted.

Her video very quickly went viral with over 222,000 views and Malaysian netizens took to the comment section to share their own strange encounters at the train station.

TikTok user Chelsea shared that a similar incident happened to her in the same place with the exact same woman.

“Girl oh my god the exact same thing happened to me! Same lady, same place, she just slapped me as I walked past her and I was so traumatized, I flinch every time someone walks past me now.”

Parmeila Dhevi shared her encounter at the Maluri MRT station: “Girl I’m glad you’re all right. I used to work near Maluri, and I was followed all the way to the toilet by an old man. The cleaner aunty yelled at him till he left. I was too scared to take the MRT after that.”

In a separate TikTok video released yesterday (Jan 22), Tiffany shared that MyRapid has since reached out to her and informed that they would look into the matter.

“Prasarana called me and told me that they have reported my case to the auxiliary police,” said Tiffany, adding that Prasarana informed her that they have been trying to track the lady because they have received other reports as well.

She was also assured by Prasarana that additional security measures have been enforced at the Maluri MRT station to stop such incidents from occurring.

“I really appreciate MyRapid for taking such quick action and thank you so much for looking into my case as I really did not know what to do,” praised Tiffany.

