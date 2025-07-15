King vs King: Myvi road rage ends with rotan smackdown

A heated road rage incident between two Perodua Myvis — an older model and a newer one — has gone viral after a Reddit video surfaced showing both drivers refusing to give way while attempting to merge into the same lane.

The standoff escalated when the older Myvi suddenly rammed into the newer one, after which the driver stepped out with what appeared to be a rotan (cane) and struck the other car before speeding off.

The video has drawn wide reactions online, with netizens dubbing it the “battle of the kings” — a reference to Myvi’s longstanding nickname as the “King of the Road.”

“The fight we’d love to watch. King vs King. Who is the real king?” joked user @Longjumping-Fly6131.

“Gen Z 1995 vs Gen Z 2003,” added @Malmezo.

Some, like @16Geek, shared their own experience driving in Penang, where the incident was believed to have occurred: “Remind me to just ‘mengalah’ next time I’m there. People just brake or change lanes without care. I was once behind a lorry carrying three stacked metal bins — scary stuff.”

Others were concerned over the reckless behaviour. “Hopefully it got reported, because this kind of driver just endangers others on the road,” said @C-ORE.

User @WayneTheFair commented: “Poor emotional intelligence. Is it worth damaging your car, and for what?”

Meanwhile, user @miloopeng highlighted the legal risk: “The old Myvi driver could be charged with jail time for carrying a weapon in the vehicle.”

At the time of writing, authorities have not confirmed if a police report was filed, though many online are calling for action against the driver for endangering public safety and using a potential weapon in a road dispute.