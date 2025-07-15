Australia and China seek dialogue, cooperation amid regional tensions

BEIJING: China and Australia have pledged to maintain open dialogue and explore areas of cooperation despite strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region. The commitment came during a meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Xi expressed China’s willingness to “promote further development in the China-Australia relationship,“ while Albanese emphasised the importance of keeping communication at the core of bilateral ties. The discussions covered trade, decarbonisation, and regional security concerns.

Albanese noted that Australia’s trade relationship with China remains independent of its stance on U.S. tariffs. He also confirmed plans to review the decade-old free trade agreement between the two nations, alongside potential new collaborations on decarbonisation.

Security concerns were also addressed, with Albanese raising Australia’s unease over China’s live-fire exercises in the Tasman Sea earlier this year. Xi responded by stating that such exercises were routine, similar to those conducted by Australia.

Chinese state media highlighted Xi’s call for enhanced strategic trust and a favourable business environment. Meanwhile, Albanese reiterated Australia’s policy of cooperating where possible while standing firm on disagreements.

The visit signals a cautious thaw in relations, though long-standing tensions over military expansion and foreign investment remain. Albanese also raised the case of detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun during the talks.

Business leaders from both nations, including mining executives and Chinese firms like BYD and Baosteel, participated in discussions, underscoring the economic stakes of the relationship. - Reuters