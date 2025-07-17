A Malaysian woman’s post about an e-hailing driver’s kindness has melted hearts online, showing how even the smallest gestures can mean the world.

In a Threads post, @cornflakesmadu_ shared how she had booked a Grab ride for her father, who walks slowly and uses a cane. To prepare the driver, she informed him beforehand so he could be patient.

“Small gesture counts. I ordered Grab for abah (dad) to go home today. Told the driver abah walks slowly because he uses a walking stick,” she wrote.

The driver, Cheok Kah Yeong, not only waited patiently but also kept her updated during the journey.

“He updated me when abah got into the car and again after he was dropped off at home. He even said ‘bye-bye’ at the end,” she shared.