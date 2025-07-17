A Malaysian woman’s post about an e-hailing driver’s kindness has melted hearts online, showing how even the smallest gestures can mean the world.
In a Threads post, @cornflakesmadu_ shared how she had booked a Grab ride for her father, who walks slowly and uses a cane. To prepare the driver, she informed him beforehand so he could be patient.
“Small gesture counts. I ordered Grab for abah (dad) to go home today. Told the driver abah walks slowly because he uses a walking stick,” she wrote.
The driver, Cheok Kah Yeong, not only waited patiently but also kept her updated during the journey.
“He updated me when abah got into the car and again after he was dropped off at home. He even said ‘bye-bye’ at the end,” she shared.
She ended her post with a heartfelt message:
“To Mr Cheok Kah Yeong, I thank you so much for this kind gesture. May your gas always be full and may you always get good customers.”
The wholesome story quickly went viral, drawing hundreds of comments praising Cheok’s compassion and professionalism.
“Cried a bit looking at the last photo. It’s always the littlest things,” wrote one user.
“Love this post so much. So much goodness all around. Alhamdulillah your dad also arrived home safely, and the driver was so courteous,” said z.aikha.
“I am in tears. Thank you, kind man Mr Cheok Kah Yeong!” added niexakeir.
Others also praised the driver’s respectful attitude, with some tagging @grabmy to commend his actions.
“Kudos to your driver,” said peroduapuchongjayajeffery.