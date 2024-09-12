MALAYSIANS are well-known for being warm and hospitable and at times, lending a helping hand when one least expects it.

A woman in China recently recounted her first e-hailing experience in the country, praising the driver for her kindness and thoughtfulness.

In a post on Xiaohongshu by @MisSunny, the Chinese national instructed the e-hailing driver to take her to a residential area as she was looking for a terrace house to stay in.

However, things took a bit of a turn for the woman as she did not know how to locate the address provided by the property agent and she had arrived earlier than expected.

“I felt bad making her wait, so after paying the fare, I told the driver to leave. However, she insisted on staying and waiting with me,” the Chinese national said in her post.

The e-hailing driver insisted on not leaving the woman alone, as she felt it was unsafe and offered to wait for the property agent to arrive.

The driver added that she will not impose additional charges for her help since the ride request has been completed.

Despite the initial resistance, the driver and the woman waited and even “chatted” for a bit.

When the property agent arrived, it turns out that the accurate location was in a neighbouring area and the e-hailing driver took her there, free of charge.

“She drove me around the neighborhood, and after a while, we finally found my agent.

“This whole process took more than half an hour, and I thought to myself, ‘I’m so glad she was there’. I was really grateful and insisted on giving her some extra fare,” she added.

The Chinese national concluded the post, calling the experience a “precious gift” for someone like her who is new to Malaysia.