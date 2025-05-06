A Polish woman expressed her gratitude towards an e-hailing driver who went the extra mile in his kindness and generosity after a payment issue.

The incident was said to have taken place in Kuala Lumpur.

The passenger shared her experience on Threads, explaining that she had switched her payment method before booking the ride and only realised the issue once the driver had dropped her off at her destination.

To make matters worse, there was no nearby ATM and she was in a rush for her appointment.

Feeling bad for the driver, she apologised and offered to make an international transfer. However, the driver refused and instead suggested a two-way trip — offering to pick her up from her appointment and send her home later.

This way, she could pay for both trips, and he readily agreed.

“He came back, drove me home, and only asked for the original fare. He was so kind and generous!” she shared in her post.

Replying to a user, she shared a screenshot of her booking, showing that the driver kept the ride active for approximately one hour and 48 minutes. The fare was shown as RM12.

She also mentioned in the comments that she paid the driver in cash — more than what was requested — and left a glowing review after the ride.

Her post quickly gained attention online, with many praising the e-hailing driver’s generous nature.

Later, in an update on Threads, she said the e-hailing platform the driver works for had contacted her, informing her that they wished to reward him for his kind deed.

“I’m so happy I shared this, because his kindness truly deserves to be heard. That’s good karma in action!” she said in her update.