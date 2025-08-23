Motorcyclist films himself weaving between heavy vehicles in Port Klang

A viral video showing a motorcyclist weaving between heavy vehicles in Port Klang has sparked debate online, with netizens divided over whether the rider was reckless or simply adapting to the area’s notorious traffic conditions.

The clip, believed to have been sped up, shows the motorcyclist navigating between trailers and lorries along a congested trunk road in Telok Gong. At one point, he was seen waiting patiently for traffic to pass before attempting to overtake.

While some viewers criticised the move as dangerous, others pointed out that such riding behaviour is common in the industrial port town due to its heavy traffic flow and limited road access.

One user on Reddit, @ghim7, commented: “Actually the left or right side is also equally dangerous at Port Klang trunk roads. The video was sped up, and given reasonable benefit of doubt, he probably wasn’t riding fast.”

Another, @I3usuk, said: “Even when I drive a car, I get scared passing through Port Klang.”

Meanwhile, @malayMamba, who claimed to work in Telok Gong, explained that motorists often adjust to give riders space. “Cars actually squeeze to the left a bit more so that motorcyclists can weave through safely. That’s the least we can do.

“Unfortunately, Telok Gong only has one way in and out, so we don’t really have much choice regarding traffic for the time being.”

Other users echoed concerns over safety, noting that Pulau Indah roads face similar issues with heavy lorry presence. One comment read: “This is normal in Port Klang. In Pulau Indah, it’s even more crazy — you cannot follow normal traffic lights when surrounded by trailers on both sides.”

Some called for authorities to review traffic management in the area. User @SnooLemons2911 wrote: “Like is this normal???? Walao should get a separate route for these lorries.”

Another user, @RelationshipPast4947, said: “Alhamdulillah I’m no longer staying there. Seeing this post brings back Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).”

The video has since sparked renewed discussions on road safety for motorcyclists in high-traffic industrial zones.