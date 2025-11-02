Your Title
1 dead, 3 hospitalised after two jets collide on airport runway in US’ Arizona

Bernama, Xinhua
This handout image courtesy of @donniefitz2 via Instagram shows the Phoenix Fire Department's heavy rescue team working near a Learjet 35A that went off the runway after landing and crashing into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the tarmac at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona on February 10, 2025. At least one person died when a business jet smashed into another plane after landing at a US airport on February 10, authorities said, the latest in a string of deadly aviation accidents in the United States. AFP PHOTO / Instagram account of @donniefitz2This handout image courtesy of @donniefitz2 via Instagram shows the Phoenix Fire Department's heavy rescue team working near a Learjet 35A that went off the runway after landing and crashing into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the tarmac at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona on February 10, 2025. At least one person died when a business jet smashed into another plane after landing at a US airport on February 10, authorities said, the latest in a string of deadly aviation accidents in the United States. AFP PHOTO / Instagram account of @donniefitz2

LOS ANGELES: At least one person died and three others were hospitalised after two jets collided on a runway at the Scottsdale Airport in the southwestern US state of Arizona, reported Xinhua, quoting authorities and local media on Monday.

“A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona,“ the US Federal Aviation Association said in a statement.

The agency that is responsible for regulating civilian aviation in the country said it still did not know how many people were onboard.