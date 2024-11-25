1 killed in cargo plane crash near Vilnius Airport

RIGA: An aircraft operating on behalf of DHL from Leipzig crashed into a residential building near Vilnius Airport, resulting in at least one fatality and three injuries, according to the BNS news agency. The report cites an emergency services spokeswoman, as relayed by the German news agency dpa.

Initial reports showed there were four people on the plane and all the reported casualties came from the aircraft. The injured three have been taken to hospital.

Numerous emergency service vehicles and personnel are at the location, which is about 4 kilometres from the Lithuanian capital’s airport. The cause of the accident is not immediately known.

Preliminary data from the rescue service indicates that emergency crews were informed at 5.28 am (0328 GMT) that a cargo plane had crashed into a building. It is said to be a two-storey residential house that is on fire.

The head of the Lithuanian DHL subsidiary confirmed to Lithuanian radio that the plane belonged to a contractor of the company.