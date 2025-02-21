PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl from Buri Ram province in Thailand is fighting for her life after suffering severe lung damage, reportedly caused by two years of vaping.

Her family had no idea about her vaping habit until her school informed them.

Shocked by the news, her grandmother, known only as Ae, said: “She had always been a diligent and hardworking student, but her behaviour changed noticeably when she entered Grade 4.”

The girl, who had been experiencing shortness of breath, vomiting, and extreme weakness, was admitted to Satuek Hospital, where doctors found nearly 100% of her lungs damaged, Thai news outlet The Nation reported.

She is now in critical condition, relying on a ventilator for survival.

The alarming case was first highlighted by local rescue worker Paphawarin Simlakorn, who took to Facebook to warn parents about the dangers of vaping.

He revealed that he had recently transported three other students—aged between 10 and 14—to the hospital after they suffered breathing difficulties linked to e-cigarette use.

Authorities are deeply concerned, as a 15-year-old student in the same area reportedly died in January from prolonged vaping.

Ae recalled that her granddaughter started behaving differently when she entered Grade 4, often skipping household chores and staying out late under the pretense of studying.

With vaping-related illnesses on the rise, health officials are urging stricter regulations and parental vigilance to curb the growing crisis among Thai youth.