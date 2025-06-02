PETALING JAYA: Chinese actor Liang Youcheng passed away on Jan 30 at the age of 27.

According to China Press, he initially exhibited mild symptoms and was diagnosed with a common cold.

Unexpectedly, his condition worsened rapidly, leading to a central nervous system infection.

However his condition deteriorated rapidly and he passed away in the hospital on the second day of Chinese New Year.

Reports suggest that his death may have been linked to complications from an influenza A infection, though this has not been confirmed.

Recently, it was reported that Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, who rose to fame across East Asia as the romantic lead in the 2001 television drama “Meteor Garden”, died of influenza aged 48.

Familiar with the nickname “Big S”, Hsu died on a family holiday in Japan, said sister Dee Hsu.

