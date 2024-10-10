3 carmakers in S. Korea to recall some 607,000 vehicles

SEOUL: Three domestic and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 607,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday, reported Xinhua.

Hyundai Motor will recall 312,744 units of two different models, including Sonata sedan, to fix a design error in the airbag control unit, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The airbag control unit’s design error also prompted a recall of 285,327 units of four different models such as Forte from Kia Corp. affiliated with Hyundai, while Kia will repair the software error of the electronic brake system in 8,592 units of EV9.

GM Korea will take corrective actions on 839 units of three models, including Escalade, due to software error in the electronic brake system.

Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace the faulty parts free of charge.

- Bernama, Xinhua