CHEONAN: A bridge collapsed at an expressway construction site in Cheonan on Tuesday, killing three workers and injuring five others, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing authorities.

The accident occurred at around 9.50 am in the city some 80 kilometres south of Seoul during construction on a section of the Seoul-Sejong expressway.

Five 50-metre-long steel beams holding up the bridge collapsed one by one while workers were using a crane to move steel beams between piers.

The eight killed or injured were working underneath the bridge.

The National Fire Agency said it has issued an order mobilising firefighters to search for people missing in the accident.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok gave emergency instructions to deploy all available resources and personnel for the rescue operation.