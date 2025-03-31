33 Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes on Eid al-Fitr

GAZA CITY: Thirty-three Palestinians, including 13 children, have been killed and several others injured since early Sunday in Israeli airstrikes across several areas in the Gaza Strip on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Witnesses and medics told Anadolu that Israeli airstrikes targeted homes, a tent shelter, and civilian vehicles in Gaza City, Jabalia in the north, and Khan Younis in the south.

Seventeen people, including eight children, were killed when Israeli strikes hit several areas, including a family’s house in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, and a tent sheltering displaced families in Qizan Raswan, south of the city, according to medical sources.

Israeli tanks and artillery also pounded the eastern areas of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, with gunfire striking residential homes, they added.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and others were wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted three civilian vehicles in the Tuffah neighbourhood, medics said.

In northern Gaza, two young girls were killed and several others injured after Israeli fighter jets bombed the Maqbel family home in the Jurn area of Jabalia, they added.

A medical source told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes targeted a home on Mushtaha Street in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, eastern Gaza City, killing five Palestinians and injuring several others.

Additionally, two children were killed in an Israeli tank shelling that hit their home in eastern Jabalia, northern Gaza.

The source also confirmed the death of two Palestinians and injuries to others when Israeli forces shelled a tent housing displaced persons east of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Moreover, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces targeted a tent near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

A young man and a child died from their injuries following an Israeli bombardment on the Khan Younis camp and the al-Mawasi area, located in the southern Gaza Strip, the source added.

Amid relentless Israeli bombardment, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza performed Eid al-Fitr prayers over the rubble of destroyed mosques, in displacement shelters, and beside the ruins of their homes.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 920 people, injuring more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,250 Palestinians have been killed — mostly women and children — and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.