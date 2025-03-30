5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s Aceh

JAKARTA: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale rocked off Indonesia’s western Aceh province on Sunday, Xinhua reported, citing the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Previously, the agency had released the quake’s magnitude at 5.4 before downgrading it.

The agency reported the tremors occurred at 09.58 am Jakarta time (0258 GMT) with its epicentre located 16 kilometres (km) northeast of the provincial capital of Banda Aceh and at a depth of 12 km below earth.

The strength of the tremors was measured at IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Banda Aceh city and Aceh Besar Regency, III MMI in Takengon town, and II to III MMI in Pidie Regency, Pidie Jaya Regency and Sabang town, said Daryono, head of the agency’s quake and tsunami mitigation division.

He said no tsunami alert had been issued as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as the archipelagic nation lies within a vulnerable quake-hit zone, called the “Pacific Ring of Fire”.