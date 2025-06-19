TOKYO: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the Nemuro Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported according to Japan’s weather agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the tremor occurred at 8.08 am local time (2308 GMT Wednesday) at a shallow depth off the southeastern coast of the peninsula.

It registered a lower 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kushiro Town, Hokkaido Prefecture.

The agency said the quake may cause minor changes in tide levels -- less than 20 centimetres -- along the eastern Pacific coast of Hokkaido but added that there was no risk of damage.