72 Colombian soldiers detained in guerrilla-controlled Cauca region

BOGOTÁ: At least 72 soldiers were detained on Sunday in the guerrilla-controlled Cauca department of southwestern Colombia.

Military officials confirmed the detention occurred during afternoon operations in this epicenter of world coca production.

A military source provided the information to AFP without offering further details about the incident.

Colombian soldiers and police officers face frequent detentions in areas controlled by armed groups throughout the country.

This follows a similar incident in late August when 33 soldiers were held captive for three days in a southeastern Amazonian community.

Colombian media reported the latest hostage-taking occurred during military operations in Micay canyon.

This coca-growing hotspot in southwest Colombia remains under control of a renegade faction of the defunct FARC guerrilla army.

The faction operates under the name Central General Staff and maintains significant influence in the region.

According to government assessments, such detentions often involve local people acting on orders from armed groups.

These incidents typically occur in areas with minimal state presence and limited government control.

Colombia continues to experience rising violence from dissident groups who rejected the 2016 peace agreement with FARC.

The nation has endured a six-decade insurgency that continues to affect regional stability and security. – AFP