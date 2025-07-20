7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka, tsunami alert issued

KAMCHATKA: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Sunday, prompting tsunami warnings for nearby areas.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the magnitude, while GFZ initially reported it as 6.7 before revising it upward.

Russian emergency services warned of potential tsunami waves, with heights of up to 60 cm expected in the Aleutsky District.

“Waves of up to 40 cm may affect the Ust-Kamchatsky region, while Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky could see waves up to 15 cm,“ TASS news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the US National Tsunami Warning Center cancelled a tsunami watch for Hawaii, easing concerns for the Pacific island state. - Reuters