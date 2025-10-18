Afghanistan and Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after ceasefire

KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan will hold peace talks in Doha on Saturday following an extension of their ceasefire.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the negotiations in a statement.

He said a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate had departed for the Qatari capital.

The delegation is led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob.

This diplomatic initiative comes after both countries experienced intense border fighting.

The ceasefire between the neighbouring nations paved the way for these discussions. – Reuters