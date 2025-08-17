Air Canada cancels flights as cabin crew strike disrupts summer travel

TORONTO: Air Canada cancelled hundreds of flights on Saturday as a strike by flight attendants disrupted operations.

The airline urged passengers with tickets for Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge not to proceed to airports.

Flights operated by Air Canada Express, a third-party service, remain unaffected by the strike.

“Air Canada deeply regrets the effect the strike is having on customers,“ the company stated.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) confirmed the strike began at 12:58 am local time on Saturday.

In response, Air Canada initiated a lockout of CUPE-represented cabin crew, escalating the payment dispute.

The airline had been reducing operations in anticipation of potential labour action.

By Friday evening, 623 flights were cancelled, affecting over 100,000 passengers.

Air Canada’s full daily schedule of 700 flights was scrapped for Saturday.

“At this time, Air Canada remains engaged and committed to negotiate a renewal to its collective agreement with CUPE,“ the airline said.

The union is pushing for wage increases and compensation for unpaid ground work, including boarding duties.

Rafael Gomez of the University of Toronto noted flight attendants are typically paid only for in-flight hours.

He highlighted the union’s effective public campaign framing unpaid ground work as unfair.

“An average passenger could think flight attendants helping during boarding aren’t being paid,“ Gomez said.

He added that any gains by Air Canada employees could influence other airlines.

Air Canada’s latest offer proposed senior attendants earning an average of CAN$87,000 by 2027.

CUPE dismissed the offer as “below inflation and below market value.”

The union also rejected calls for independent arbitration from the government and airline.

Gomez predicted the strike would be short-lived due to peak travel season pressures.

“The airline doesn’t want to lose hundreds of millions in revenue,“ he said.

Canada’s economy faces additional strain from trade disputes, with tariffs affecting key industries.

The Business Council of Canada warned the strike could further harm supply chains and travel.

“Disruption of air services would cause immediate and extensive harm to all Canadians,“ it stated. - AFP