IPOH: A fisherman who went missing in a boat fire yesterday was found drowned with extensive burn injuries, about 4.8 nautical miles west of Tanjung Piandang, Kuala Kurau, on Tuesday (June 17) morning.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Kurau zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Hairil Othman said its operations centre was alerted at about 8 am by a local fisherman who discovered the body floating at sea.

“The victim had extensive burn injuries. His remains were brought to the Tanjung Piandang jetty and handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Following the discovery, the search and rescue operation involving MMEA, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the local fishing community was officially called off.

In the incident at about 4 am yesterday, the boat carrying three fishermen caught fire from the malfunctioning engine of the boat about 8.6 nautical miles east of Tanjung Piandang.

All three fishermen jumped overboard to save themselves, but only two were rescued. The boat owner, identified as Cheah Chai Pun, 33, was reported missing.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hairil reminded the maritime community to prioritise safety at sea, particularly by wearing life jackets at all times.

“In the event of an emergency, call the emergency line 999 or WhatsApp at 011-3525 9919 or contact the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone Office at 05-727 9919 for immediate assistance,” he said.