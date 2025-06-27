Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after 37 years

NEW YORK: Anna Wintour, the legendary editor of US Vogue, has stepped down from her role after 37 years of shaping the fashion industry. The 75-year-old British-American icon, known for her signature bob and sunglasses, will no longer oversee the magazine’s daily operations but will retain her position as global editorial director for Vogue and other Conde Nast publications.

Wintour’s influence extended beyond fashion, inspiring the 2006 film *The Devil Wears Prada*, where Meryl Streep portrayed a character loosely based on her. Despite the film’s portrayal, Wintour remained a dominant force in fashion, transforming Vogue into a trendsetting powerhouse since her appointment in 1988.

Under her leadership, Vogue became a global authority, dictating trends and launching careers. However, the magazine, like many print publications, has faced challenges adapting to the digital age. Wintour’s decisive management style, including her front-row presence at fashion shows, cemented her reputation as an industry titan.

A company source confirmed she will continue in senior roles at Conde Nast, overseeing titles such as Vanity Fair, GQ, and Glamour. Wintour, honoured as a British dame in 2017, previously stated she had no plans to retire, telling King Charles III earlier this year that she intended to keep working.

Her departure marks the end of an era, but her legacy remains intact as Vogue prepares for new leadership.