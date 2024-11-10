JAKARTA: Apple launched the iPhone 16 globally on Sept 10; however, its official marketing in Indonesia has been delayed due to pending permits from the Ministry of Industry.

The delay is primarily linked to the expiration of Apple’s Domestic Component Level (TKDN) certification, which needs to be renewed, as well as a shortfall in promised investments totalling 1.71 trillion rupiah (around US$109.5 million).

“Apple previously held this certification, but it has now lapsed,” said Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, as quoted by the local news outlet Kontan TV.

He added that the ministry is also awaiting the tech giant to fulfill its promised investment.

To date, only 1.48 trillion rupiah has been realised, leaving a shortfall of approximately 240 billion rupiah, Agus noted, expressing hope that the company will meet its investment commitment.