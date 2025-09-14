Arab and Islamic foreign ministers meet in Doha to prepare for emergency summit

ANKARA: Foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries have begun a closed-door meeting in Doha to prepare for an emergency summit addressing an Israeli airstrike on the Qatari capital.

The preparatory meeting will shape the agenda for Monday’s Arab-Islamic summit, which will bring together heads of state and senior officials from across the region.

Qatar called the summit in response to Tuesday’s Israeli attack that targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, killing five group members and a Qatari security officer.

Qatar has served as a mediator alongside the United States and Egypt in negotiations to end the Israeli war on Gaza, where more than 64,800 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. – Bernama-Anadolu