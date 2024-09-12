ISTANBUL: Several Arab nations have welcomed the recent developments in Syria that led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, calling for measures to ensure stability, development, and the prevention of further chaos, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry stated it is “monitoring the rapid developments in the brotherly country of Syria” and expressed satisfaction with the positive steps taken to protect the Syrian people, prevent bloodshed, and safeguard state institutions and resources.

The kingdom urged the international community to “stand by the Syrian people and cooperate with them in matters that serve Syria and fulfil their aspirations while refraining from interference in its internal affairs.”

In Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement emphasising the necessity of preserving national institutions and maintaining state unity to avoid chaos.

It reiterated Qatar’s commitment to resolving the Syrian crisis in accordance with international legitimacy and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, aiming to preserve Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also voiced its support, affirming its commitment to Syria’s stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The statement called on all Syrian parties to prioritise the nation’s interests and ensure the protection of public institutions and vital infrastructure.

Egypt, through its Foreign Ministry, highlighted its interest in the developments in Syria, reaffirming support for Syria’s sovereignty and the unity of its people. Cairo urged all Syrian factions to preserve state resources, prioritise national interests, and initiate a political process to achieve internal peace and restore Syria’s regional and international standing.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II underscored his country’s support for the Syrian people, respecting their choices and emphasising the need to safeguard Syria’s security and stability to prevent chaos. He highlighted Jordan’s role in hosting Syrian refugees and providing essential services over the past decade.

The Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen extended congratulations to the Syrian people on the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, reaffirming Yemen’s respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and the aspirations of the Syrian people for freedom and stability.

In Iraq, government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi said Iraq is closely monitoring developments in Syria and engaging with international partners to promote stability and security. The statement emphasised the importance of non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs to avoid exacerbating conflict.

Algeria also expressed solidarity with Syria, calling for dialogue among all segments of the Syrian population to safeguard the nation’s resources and build a future inclusive of all citizens, free from foreign intervention.

The Palestinian presidency, through the official news agency WAFA, reaffirmed its solidarity with the Syrian people, emphasising the importance of restoring Syria’s role in the region and supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people.

The overthrow of Assad’s regime followed significant gains by anti-regime groups, who seized Damascus earlier on Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963. Assad and his family have reportedly fled to Moscow, where they were granted asylum, according to Russia’s state news agency.

The regime’s collapse came nearly a week after anti-regime forces captured Aleppo, a major northern city.