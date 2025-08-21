Argentine MPs reject Milei veto on disability spending increase

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine lawmakers have delivered a significant rebuke to President Javier Milei’s austerity agenda.

The lower house of Congress voted to overturn the president’s veto of a law increasing disability allowances.

The legislation, approved by Congress in July, enhances healthcare benefits for people with disabilities.

It also guarantees pension payments for disabled individuals.

Additionally, the law reinstates a four percent state hiring quota for people with disabilities.

President Milei’s administration had previously ignored these hiring requirements.

The veto override now moves to the Senate for final consideration. A two-thirds majority vote is required in the Senate to completely bury the presidential veto.

President Milei justified his original veto by citing budget deficit concerns. His government famously declared “there is no money” to fund such social programs.

That decision sparked widespread protests across Argentina. The libertarian leader took office in December 2023 promising fiscal discipline.

Last year marked Argentina’s first budget surplus in fourteen years. Milei achieved this through severe public spending cuts aimed at controlling inflation.

Government officials estimate the disability law would cost between 0.22 and 0.42 percent of GDP.

The Chamber of Deputies achieved a decisive two-thirds majority to override the veto. The final vote tally was 172 in favor, 73 against, with two abstentions.

The same legislative body is considering another Milei veto on pension increases. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a vetoed 7.2 percent pension hike adopted in July.

Retirees have suffered disproportionately under Milei’s austerity measures. Their basic pension of approximately $260 monthly covers only one-third of basic needs.

This assessment comes from the respected Gerontovida non-governmental organization. The ongoing legislative battles highlight Argentina’s deep political divisions. - AFP