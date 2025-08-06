Armenia, Azerbaijan, US leaders meet for peace talks in Washington

WASHINGTON: The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States will meet for a peace summit in Washington on August 7-8, the Armenian government’s press office confirmed.

Baku and Yerevan, long-time adversaries, have fought two wars over the disputed Karabakh region, with Azerbaijan reclaiming control in a swift 2023 offensive.

“On August 7-8, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, will visit the United States of America,“ the press office stated.

Pashinyan will participate in a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the visit.

The talks aim to “promote peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region,“ according to the Armenian government.

Additionally, Pashinyan will hold a separate bilateral meeting with Trump to strengthen ties between Armenia and the US.

Both former Soviet republics had agreed on a draft peace deal in March, but Azerbaijan has since demanded amendments to Armenia’s constitution regarding Karabakh.

Previous negotiations in the UAE in July failed to produce a breakthrough, raising hopes for progress in the upcoming Washington talks. - AFP