ASEAN ministers praise digital progress in 5G, AI, and cybersecurity

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN foreign ministers commended the ASEAN Digital Ministers (ADGMIN) for their active role in strengthening regional digital cooperation and boosting economic growth.

In the Joint Communique of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 9, 2025, the ministers highlighted that the ADGMIN’s contributions in digitalising the region include the development of ASEAN 5G infrastructure, improved digital data governance, and joint efforts to combat online scams.

It said the efforts were made through strengthened ASEAN digital competitiveness, and sustainable and inclusive digital development.

“We also welcomed key intiatives led by the ASEAN Working Groups on Digital Data Governance and Submarine Cables, as well as the progress in shaping ASEAN’s digital future through the development of key regional frameworks, including the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2026–2030 and ASEAN Cybersecurity Strategic Plan 2026–2030,” the statement read.

The bloc also acknowledged the progress made by the ASEAN Working Group on AI Governance (WG-AI), particularly the completion of the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics (2024) and ongoing work on an expanded version focusing on Generative AI, to be released in 2025.

“We noted ongoing efforts to develop a Declaration on the Establishment of an ASEAN AI Safety Network (AI SAFE),” it added.

The 58th AMM and related meetings, held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN chairmanship themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, feature 24 ministerial-level engagements, including sessions with ASEAN Dialogue and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

The high-level meetings, taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 8 to 11, have drawn approximately 1,500 delegates. - Bernama