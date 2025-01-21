JAKARTA: ASEAN has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations (UN) tourism agency to promote responsible, sustainable, and inclusive tourism, to reshape and enhance the region’s tourism sector.

The partnership seeks to advance sustainable tourism practices, provide ASEAN countries with tools to thrive in a post-pandemic world, and set a global standard for sustainable tourism, positioning the region as “A Destination for Every Dream”.

“The MoU establishes a robust framework for technical cooperation, focusing on tourism competitiveness, capacity building, and sustainability,” according to the ASEAN Secretariat in a statement on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims to elevate ASEAN’s profile as a top travel destination while preserving regional identity and training stakeholders to help them adapt to emerging tourism trends.

It will also focus on supporting environmental conservation, preserving cultural heritage, and ensuring that tourism benefits all communities, particularly marginalised groups, to enhance the resilience and value of ASEAN’s tourism industries.

The partnership also addresses the urgent need for resilience-building following the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritising eco-friendly, community-driven travel experiences that support local economies.

“This MoU marks a significant step toward unlocking ASEAN’s full tourism potential, fostering not only economic growth but also cultural exchange and regional unity,” the secretariat added.