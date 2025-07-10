Asia’s stability vital for global peace says China’s Wang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised Asia’s stability as crucial for global peace, reaffirming China’s commitment to ASEAN-centric diplomacy amid rising Global South influence.

Speaking at the ASEAN-China Post-Ministerial Conference, he underscored principles of good-neighbourliness and shared prosperity.

“In this time of global change, facing choices of unity or division and peace or conflict, we must learn from history and promote a fair, orderly world with inclusive economic globalisation,“ Wang said.

The event, chaired by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, coincided with the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Wang noted 2024 as a milestone for ASEAN, citing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Timor-Leste’s upcoming membership as steps toward stronger regional unity.

He highlighted progress in China-ASEAN ties, including the nearing completion of CAFTA 3.0 negotiations, with a signing expected this year.

The ASEAN-China-GCC Summit was praised as a breakthrough in cross-regional cooperation.

Wang also cited advancements in maritime stability, with the Code of Conduct (COC) reaching its third reading.

On security, China has intensified collaboration with Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand to tackle online scams and transnational crime.

Wang also referenced President Xi Jinping’s April visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, which strengthened bilateral relations.

Cultural ties flourished, with over 100 exchange programmes held annually.

The Lancang-Mekong and ASEAN visas have streamlined travel, boosting personal and familial connections. – Bernama