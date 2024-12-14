BANGKOK: Three people were killed, and at least 39 others injured, after a bomb was thrown into a crowd at the Red Cross Fair 2024 in Umphang District, Tak Province, northern Thailand, late Friday night.

The bomb, believed to be an improvised explosive device, exploded near a concert stage where spectators were enjoying a performance at around 11.30 pm local time.

Thai authorities are still investigating the case and have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.

In an immediate response, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered a swift hunt for the perpetrators and instructed authorities to provide urgent support for the injured.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Jirayu Huangsub, said the Prime Minister directed the National Police Chief and local security agencies to prioritise care for the injured, conduct thorough investigations, and deploy resources to gather evidence and apprehend the perpetrators swiftly.

“Additionally, she has instructed police, administrative officers, and security personnel nationwide to enhance safety measures at festivals during this period. This includes conducting hazardous materials inspections to ensure public safety,“ Jirayu said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that the Prime Minister expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured.

“She has tasked relevant agencies to assist the victims’ families by covering medical expenses and providing financial compensation for the deceased, in accordance with regulations. These measures are to be implemented urgently, with progress reports submitted to the Prime Minister,“ Jirayu added.

Meanwhile, Thai local media reported Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that a suspect had been arrested and ruled out terrorism or militant activity, suggesting the incident may have stemmed from a clash between youth groups.

Police in Tak Province confirmed that two youths connected to the bombing had been detained for questioning early this morning.