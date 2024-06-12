Attempt to smuggle 5,200 red-eared turtles from Malaysia foiled at India airport

NEW DELHI: An attempt to smuggle more than 5,000 red-eared slider turtles from Malaysia was foiled by Indian Customs officials at Chennai Airport.

Two passengers, who arrived with the exotic wildlife species on a flight from Malaysia, were arrested along with those waiting to receive the smuggled cargo on Tuesday.

The authorities sent the seized 5,193 turtles back to Malaysia the same day, the Chennai Customs Department said on Thursday.

Many seizures of rare species have been made at Chennai Airport in the past.

India’s pet market has fuelled demand for the illegal trade in wildlife from Southeast Asia.