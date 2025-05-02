AUSTRALIA’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the government supported a two-state solution in the Middle East, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s shock announcement of plans to take over the Gaza Strip.

“Australia’s position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year,“ Albanese told a news conference.

“The Australian government supports on a bipartisan basis, a two-state solution.”

Trump announced during a joint conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he planned to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians in neighbouring countries.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,“ he said.