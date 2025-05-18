SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played down prospects of securing a breakthrough on a free trade agreement with the European Union, when he meets with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Rome.

Australia in October 2023 rejected EU proposals for a free trade agreement that the two sides negotiated since 2018 - a move that was expected to foreclose prospects of a deal for several years.

Albanese, set to meet von der Leyen on the sidelines of Pope Leo XIV's inauguration, said it was unlikely that the talks would lead to much movement on progressing a deal.

“I wouldn’t expect any big announcements,“ Albanese said, according to a transcript of comments to media in the Italian capital on Saturday.

“What we will be able to do is to renew that liaison at a leader level between myself and Ms. von der Leyen,“ he added.

The previous proposal was opposed by some Australian farm groups and failed to meet the government's expectations on agricultural products like beef, sheep, dairy, sugar.

Albanese's comments come after Australia in April said it was working with other nations on a possible joint response to shore up free trade in the face of a barrage of recent U.S. tariffs.