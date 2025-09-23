Australia probes Bali tourist’s body returned home without heart

SYDNEY: Australian officials are seeking answers from Indonesian authorities after the body of a young man who died in Bali was sent home without his heart.

Queensland man Byron Haddow, aged 23, was discovered deceased in the plunge pool of his Bali villa earlier this year while on holiday.

His body was repatriated to Australia four weeks later, where a second autopsy revealed his heart was missing.

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed consular assistance was being provided to Haddow’s family but cited privacy obligations for not commenting further.

His mother Chantal Haddow revealed that officials contacted the family to ask if they were aware the heart had been kept in Bali.

She described the news as another devastating blow during an already heartbreaking time.

The grieving mother expressed her belief that foul play was involved in her son’s death.

Senior Australian officials in both Bali and Jakarta have raised the matter directly with the Indonesian Government.

The Australian Consulate-General in Bali has also communicated the family’s concerns to relevant hospital officials.

However, the forensic doctor who conducted the initial autopsy has denied any misconduct.

Doctor Nola Margaret Gunawan stated that the heart was retained for testing purposes as part of the forensic investigation.

She confirmed providing the autopsy results and an explanation to the family, which she says they accepted.

Indonesia continues to be a highly popular destination for Australian tourists, with official data confirming it was the top overseas spot for short-term trips in 2023. – AFP