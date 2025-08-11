Australia to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

CANBERRA: Australia will formally recognise a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly session in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed.

The announcement marks a significant shift in Australia’s Middle East policy amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Albanese emphasised that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting peace in the region.

He stated that temporary peace agreements would continue unless both Israeli and Palestinian statehood achieved permanent recognition.

The decision aligns Australia with several Western nations advocating Palestinian statehood following Israel’s military response to Hamas’ 2023 attacks.

France, Britain and Canada have similarly moved towards recognising Palestinian sovereignty in recent months.

Albanese highlighted Australia’s commitment to working with global partners to realise Palestinian self-determination.

The prime minister clarified that Australia’s recognition hinges on assurances excluding Hamas from any future Palestinian governance structure.

Palestinian Authority leaders provided written guarantees distancing themselves from the militant group controlling Gaza since 2007.

Israel’s government reacted sharply to Australia’s announcement, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemning the move as counterproductive.

Netanyahu argued that premature recognition would escalate regional tensions rather than foster reconciliation.

Humanitarian concerns in Gaza influenced Australia’s decision, with Albanese criticising Israel’s blockade restricting aid deliveries.

Over two million Palestinians face severe food shortages and collapsing infrastructure after nearly two years of conflict.

New Zealand indicated it may follow Australia’s lead, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters calling recognition inevitable.

The Gaza health ministry reports more than 61,000 Palestinian deaths since hostilities began in October 2023.

Hamas’ initial attack killed 1,219 Israelis according to official figures verified by international observers.

Australia’s stance reflects growing global impatience with stalled peace negotiations and worsening civilian suffering.

The UN General Assembly session in September will provide a platform for broader international coordination on Palestinian statehood. – AFP