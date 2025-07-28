Bangkok market shooting leaves six dead

BANGKOK: A shooting incident at a market in Bangkok on Monday left at least six people dead, including the gunman who later took his own life.

Deputy Commissioner Charin Gopatta of the Metropolitan Police Bureau confirmed the fatalities to Reuters.

The attack occurred at the Or To Ko market, a hub for agricultural produce and local food.

According to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which monitors hospitals in the capital, four security guards and a woman were among those killed.

Authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting, and investigations are ongoing. – Reuters