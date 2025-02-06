MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will travel to China on Monday for a three-day visit during which he is due to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his office said.

Lukashenko “will carry out a visit on June 2-4 to the People’s Republic of China,“ the presidential office was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader will hold a “traditional friendly family meeting with the head of the PRC,“ it said.

The meeting will take place “first in a ‘one-on-one’ format and then in an informal setting Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping are planning to discuss the state and perspectives of Belarus-China relations,“ it said.

Lukashenko, who has ruled ex-Soviet Belarus for more than 30 years, last visited China in December 2023.